Watch: Fire on moorland at Millpool, Bodmin. Credit: Delabole Community Fire Station/Twitter

Fire crews from across Cornwall have spent the night battling a three mile stretch of gorse and grass fire in Bodmin.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service first received calls alerting them to the blaze shortly after 11:15pm, with resources from Wadebridge, Lostwithiel, Bodmin, Delabole, St Columb, and St Dennis headed to the Millpool area.

Wadebridge Community Fire Station wrote on Twitter: "Crews arrived to a three mile front of high grass and gorse alight.

The scorched gorse and grass across Bodmin Credit: Bodmin Community Fire Station

"Firefighters have spent the night battling with beaters and monitoring from a distance."

At 8:30am this morning (12 February), firefighters were still at the scene extinguishing the last of the fires.

Bodmin Community Fire Station has said it is working with Bodmin Moor to patrol the area tonight to prevent further fires.

Last night, another huge fire could be seen for miles as flames ravaged an area of Dartmoor.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the blaze started on the evening of 11 February near Peter Tavy, a few miles north east of Tavistock.

The fire on Dartmoor in Devon Credit: Benjamin Lawley/Twitter

Multiple units were deployed to the fire which spread five kilometres across the moor.

And on Tuesday night, Cornwall Fire & Rescue Service received in excess of 80 calls reporting a large fire on the moor between Wadebridge and St Columb.Multiple areas of gorse between Wadebridge and St Columb and across Rosenannon Nature Reserve were ablaze, which was dampened down in the early hours of Wednesday.

The fire service said they suspected the incident to be arson.

