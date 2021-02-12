Historic Charlestown harbour wall partially collapses into sea

Part of the Charlestown Harbour wall has collapsed following strong winds.

Adverse weather conditions are believed to have contributed to the partial collapse of the wall, which happened on 12 February.

Machinery has been deployed to stabilise the wall, which serves as a historic architectural feature in Cornwall.

Councillor James Mustoe, member of Cornwall councillors for St Austell and Mevagissey, posted updates about the incident on his Facebook page.

He said: "Thanks to those people who have contacted me about the collapse of the harbour wall at Charlestown.

I have spoken to the team at Charlestown Harbour, who have contractors coming along to start work to repair on Monday. Cllr James Mustoe, Cornwall councillor for St Austell and Mevagissey

"The area was closed anyway because of the earlier landslide on the beach."

The harbour, located near St Austell, has previously been used to as a film and television set - and features prominently in Poldark and Alice in Wonderland.

An aerial view of Charlestown Harbour, the location for multiple film sets and television dramas Credit: PA

Local fishermen still use the harbour, but it is also renowned for the array of sailing ships that are kept in it.

Elsewhere in the county, dramatic footage has recently been captured of a cliff collapse onto Pentreath Beach on Cornwall’s Lizard Peninsula.

In Newquay, a dog was killed due to a cliff fall on Whispeyderry Beach in the past week.

