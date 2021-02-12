Watch Sam Blackledge's report

People sleeping rough across the region are being offered emergency accommodation as night-time temperatures plummet - and charities warn the cold weather poses a serious risk to life.

Many councils have activated their severe weather protocols, meaning they have a duty to try to house homeless people who would otherwise spend the night on the streets.

The council says it offers shelter to everyone it finds sleeping rough. Credit: ITV News

One man, who spoke to ITV News West Country on the streets of Plymouth, said: "In this day and age, no-one should be homeless - no matter what country you're from. It's so lonely, it's the loneliest feeling ever."

His friend added: "I'm absolutely freezing. I'm physically done in."

Charities, such as this soup kitchen, are warning the cold weather poses a serious risk to health. Credit: ITV News

Under the 'severe weather protocol', everyone who is genuinely sleeping on the streets should be offered a bed.

Councillor Chis Penberthy, from Plymouth City Council, said: "The few people we do have sleeping rough in the city are currently refusing all accommodation offers. We are desperately trying to support them to get indoors but they are saying no.

"People who choose to sleep rough in this weather have quite often been through quite a lot of trauma, and we can't just force them into a bed.

"We're working really hard to try to tackle some of those other issues as well."

Plymouth's soup run helps people who are homeless or vulnerable. Credit: ITV News

Community organisations, like the city's mobile soup run, do their best to keep people fed throughout the year.

Co-ordinator Hilary Knight said: "Sometimes the people we serve are really hungry, and the food we give out can be the first meal people have had during a day. Hot chocolate is always very popular, particularly in this sort of weather."

Mike Taylor, from Plymouth Access To Housing (PATH), said: "It's really awful thinking about people being out sleeping when it's this cold. We can link people to other services, make sure they are as safe as they can be, but it is too cold to be out."

Read more: