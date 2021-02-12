Nine NHS workers finished their night shifts at Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton to find their car tyres had been slashed.

The workers had parked their cars along Musgrove Road near the hospital.

It is believed to have happened overnight from Tuesday, February 9 into the morning of Wednesday, February 10.

The news was shared on the Facebook Group, Taunton Matters, and has had almost 700 shares in 48 hours.

'I can't believe people are doing this'

The post says: "If anyone knows who is slashing NHS workers cars on Musgrove Road, please report it to the police. I can't believe people are doing this.

"Imagine working a 12 hour night shift and coming out to your car in the morning to find your tyres have been slashed. (Wasn’t my car but a colleague of mine).

NHS workers need support not this, any comments that they should park in the car park are not helpful if only you knew how much we have to pay to park there and some who can’t even get a permit. The Facebook post

"Thinking of those nine workers this morning who’ve had their tyres slashed."

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police confirmed they are investigating what happened.

"While only two people have reported the damage directly to the police as yet, neighbourhood officers believe more vehicles have been damaged," a force spokesperson said.

A fundraiser has since been set up by Leonie Mills, a worker at Musgrove Park Hospital, who aims to reimburse the cost of new tyres for those affected.

The page raised more than £1,400 as of Friday (February 12).

As of midday on February 12, almost £1,500 had been raised. Credit: Just Giving

She said: "I saw the post go up regarding nine members of staff having their tyres damaged, everyone knows the staff park there and it felt to be like a deliberate attack.

"I couldn’t sit back and do nothing, these are my colleagues and in normal circumstances they work so hard, but during these unprecedented times, they are working even harder.

"No one deserves to work a 12/13 hour shift, to find their cars damaged and have to hang around in freezing conditions and find the money to fix their cars to enable them to go home and sleep.

"So I felt as a community we needed to support our heroes. I have found most of the nine affected and have liaised with them to reimburse the money they had to spend to fix their cars, we are a little short of target but we will get there.

"Two local businesses have also helped, one reimbursed one member of staff and one has offered to fix the tyres for free.

"Any leftover funds will be donated to Love Musgrove."

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 5221029647.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

