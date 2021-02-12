Two men have been arrested after more than 300 kilograms of heroin and cocaine was found concealed in parcels heading to the UK.

The men, aged 31 and 32, were arrested in Bristol on the evening of 8 February after taking delivery of 15 boxes containing 250kg cocaine and 50kg heroin.

The drugs - which are potentially worth up to £12.5 million - had been intercepted on 3 February by Border Force officers stationed at the Channel Tunnel terminal in France.

The National Crime Agency investigation is ongoing. Credit: National Crime Agency

The boxes were delivered to an address in the Filton area of Bristol, where officers moved in to arrest the recipients.

The men were questioned by NCA officers and released on bail.

NCA Branch Commander Martin Grace, said: "The size of this haul indicates the involvement of significant organised criminals, who would have made millions by getting these drugs successfully to the UK market.

Heroin and cocaine fuel violence and exploitation throughout the UK. The NCA works tirelessly with partners including Border Force to disrupt the class A drugs trade and identify those behind it. Our investigation continues. NCA Branch Commander Martin Grace

