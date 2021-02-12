Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Watch ITV West Country's interview with winner Mainga Bhima

A medical student from Bristol says tuition fees are no longer a worry after a successful stint on Who Wants to be a Millionaire.

As a mature student undertaking her second degree, Mainga Bhima is not eligible for any loans to cover her tuition.

She applied for the show in the hope she could lessen the financial burden university costs were putting on her, after completing online surveys to earn just pennies.

And, to Mainga's astonishment, the £64,000 question struck very close to home.

When the question displayed on her screen, Mainga's face lit up - as the employer she was with before joining the University of Bristol was the subject.

Watch the moment Mainga knew she was walking away with at least £64k

Jeremy Clarkson had a feeling she might know the answer after having looked at her contestant notes.

32-year-old Mainga couldn’t help but laugh when she saw the question, saying: "I can’t believe this... this is just the weirdest thing."

She told Clarkson the answer was Random House "a million times over", having worked for the publisher in 2013 when it merged with Penguin.

Sadly however, Mainga missed out on the £125,000 after answering a sports question wrong, despite phoning a friend for help.

However she's not letting that get her down - saying the amount she did win is still a "life changing" amount of money.

Read more: