Bristol and South Gloucestershire councils have confirmed that 10,000 Covid-19 home tests have not been returned.

The tests were distributed as part of the surge testing programme to detect the Bristol variant of Covid-19.

They say that 20,000 tests have been completed since testing started last week, but many more were handed out.

The councils are urging people to return their completed tests to collect and drop sites as soon as possible.

Bristol City Council Public Health says that the tests would enable it to get enough data to better understand the virus and how to reduce local infection rates.

Figures show that of the total completed tests, 10,800 tests were carried out at mobile testing units and 9,200 home tests were returned to Collect and Drop sites.

This means that only half of people who collected a home test have returned them to a site.

Despite this, Christina Grey, Director of Public Health at Bristol City Council says that the uptake of testing in the area so far has been "very positive.”

“We are looking to provide tests in areas where uptake is low, or access is more difficult, which we hope to roll out next week.

Having your tests back will help us understand where we need to focus.”

The authorities are urging that tests are returned to sites safely under the strict Covid-19 guidelines.

Sara Blackmore, Director of Public Health at South Gloucestershire Council said: “If someone you know cannot access a site and you can, please collect a home test for them and return it as soon as possible.

As national lockdown restrictions remain in place, we ask you please do this safely and do not mix with other households, unless they are in your support bubble.”

Read more: