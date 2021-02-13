Avon and Somerset Police is appealing for information after what it has described as a 'vicious attack' took place in Bristol at around 8pm last night (February 12).

The 17-year-old male victim remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition having sustained a number of stab wounds.

A man was arrested last night but has since been released from custody without charge.

A police presence remains in the Ridgeway Road area of Fishponds today (February 13).

Detective Inspector Roger Doxsey has thanked the public for their cooperation so far, and is urging any of the people who were in the area last night to come forward.

We are grateful for the witnesses who have spoken with us so far. We understand there were a number of people in the park near Moorlands Road around the time of this incident, and would particularly appeal for them to contact the police with any information, however small it may seem, as it could have an important impact on our investigation. Detective Inspector Roger Doxsey, Avon and Somerset Police

