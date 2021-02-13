Health bosses in Devon are urging people in priority groups who haven't yet received their coronavirus vaccine to book in over the weekend.

It comes as the Government remains on track to have given everyone in the top four priority groups their first jab by Monday (February 15).

The latest data published by the NHS show that as of February 7, more than 271,000 people had received a first dose across the county, with approximately 98% of people aged 75-79, and 95% of over-80s, having received a jab.

It is estimated that around 12,000 people are given the vaccine every day in Devon

Dr Alex Degan, the lead GP for the vaccination programme in Devon, and medical director for primary care in the county, said: “GPs and their teams, local authorities and volunteers have worked tirelessly together to vaccinate people in the top four priority groups in recent weeks.

“Thanks to their magnificent and selfless efforts in protecting vulnerable people, hundreds of thousands of people now rest safer from the threat of COVID-19 and we are on track to meet the Government’s ambition for priority groups.

“It is a remarkable achievement and I pay tribute to everyone who is involved in this lifesaving programme.”

The NHS in Devon is asking those eligible yet to receive their first jab to call 01626 204920 to book an appointment - this is a temporary number available until Sunday night (February 14) only.

Darryn Allcorn, Devon’s lead chief nurse, who is responsible for the vaccination programme, added: “The aim of our temporary phone number this weekend is to help the over-70s and other people in priority groups access a vaccination if they would like one.

“Most practices use an out-of-hours service over the weekend so it may not be possible to get through on Saturday and Sunday. And we know some people are changing their mind about getting a vaccination while others may not have been able to accept an invitation until now. There are appointments available across Devon so do get in touch if you’re eligible for a first dose.”

