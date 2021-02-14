For romantics looking to celebrate Valentine's Day during lockdown, there has been little choice this year but to make 'staying in' the new 'going out' .

This weekend would normally be one of the busiest of the year for West Country restaurants but with lockdown meaning they're unable to open, many have transformed their menus to serve takeaways.

One of the unexpected benefits of transferring to takeaway menus has been that eateries are no longer restricted by the size of their restaurant.

Owner and Head Chef of The First and Last Bistro in Ermington, Andrew Savery, told ITV News that whereas in a normal year, on Valentine's weekend, he'd serve between twenty and thirty covers, this year he served more than seventy covers.

The numbers are bigger but you've not got as many three courses and obviously you're sitting down having cheese afterwards and a beer and a glass of Prosecco we miss the cosy atmosphere of people sitting in here having a meal and enjoying themselves but like I say we are really pleased at the local community and surrounding area being so supportive. Andrew Savery, The First and Last Bistro

Mr Savery said that Valentine's Day is always one of the busiest weekends of the year for his Bistro and that he's now already taking takeaway bookings for Mothers Day.

"We jumped, as soon as we were told to lockdown, we got ourselves a take away menu, we have done ok with takeaway, I wouldn't say it's making us money, it's reducing our losses more than anything but it keeps us busy."

Despite MPs pushing for a 'roadmap' out of lockdown, the Government still has not indicated when pubs and restaurants may be able to fully reopen.

