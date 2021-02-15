A 24-year-old man died at the scene of a crash in Somerset on Valentine's Day.

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision, which involved a car and a heavy goods vehicle (HGV).

The crash happened on the A303 near South Petherton at around 5.30pm on Sunday 14 February.

The driver of the car, a 24-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed.

Avon and Somerset Police say they would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

They say anyone with information should contact 101 and give the call handler the reference 5221032551

Read more: