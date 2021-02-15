Appeal to find owners of potentially stolen dogs found in Gloucestershire
Police who found more than a dozen potentially stolen dogs in Gloucestershire are appealing for their rightful owners to come forward.
Gloucestershire Police found 15 adult dogs in Naas Lane, in Quedgeley, on Friday 12 February. A man was arrested and has since been released pending investigation.
Officers are now appealing for people who think they may own one of the dogs to come forward.
The breed, sex, and physical characteristics of the dogs have been published, but police have not yet released images of the animals.
The rescued dogs are:
Foxhound – female, ginger and white
Beagle/Foxhound – female, ginger and white
Foxhound type – male, tan, white and black
Foxhound/Beagle – female, ginger and white
French Bulldog – female, white and black
French Bulldog - female, brindle and white
French Bulldog - male, fawn
Shitzu - female, grey and white
Shitzu - female, grey and white
Shitzu - female, grey and white
Shitzu - female – grey and white
Jack Russell - female and white
Cocker Spaniel – female and golden
Poodle cross/Lurcher – female and cream coloured
Cocker Spaniel – female and golden
Anyone who wants to get in touch with police about the dogs or the investigation should email Neil.Snaith@gloucestershire.pnn.police.uk or Diane.Blandford@gloucestershire.pnn.police.uk.
Officers from Gloucestershire Constabulary insist potential owners who come forward must be able to demonstrate proof of ownership by providing as many details as possible.
Claire Nutland, Detective Chief Inspector, said: "If we establish these dogs are likely to have been stolen and cannot trace an owner then we will issue further details and pictures."
Police were assisted by Stroud District Council and the RSPCA to execute the warrant before arresting a 55-year-old man in connection with the case.
He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
