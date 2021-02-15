Police who found more than a dozen potentially stolen dogs in Gloucestershire are appealing for their rightful owners to come forward.

Gloucestershire Police found 15 adult dogs in Naas Lane, in Quedgeley, on Friday 12 February. A man was arrested and has since been released pending investigation.

Officers are now appealing for people who think they may own one of the dogs to come forward.

The breed, sex, and physical characteristics of the dogs have been published, but police have not yet released images of the animals.

The rescued dogs are:

Foxhound – female, ginger and white

Beagle/Foxhound – female, ginger and white

Foxhound type – male, tan, white and black

Foxhound/Beagle – female, ginger and white

French Bulldog – female, white and black

French Bulldog - female, brindle and white

French Bulldog - male, fawn

Shitzu - female, grey and white

Shitzu - female, grey and white

Shitzu - female, grey and white

Shitzu - female – grey and white

Jack Russell - female and white

Cocker Spaniel – female and golden

Poodle cross/Lurcher – female and cream coloured

Cocker Spaniel – female and golden

Anyone who wants to get in touch with police about the dogs or the investigation should email Neil.Snaith@gloucestershire.pnn.police.uk or Diane.Blandford@gloucestershire.pnn.police.uk.

Officers from Gloucestershire Constabulary insist potential owners who come forward must be able to demonstrate proof of ownership by providing as many details as possible.

Claire Nutland, Detective Chief Inspector, said: "If we establish these dogs are likely to have been stolen and cannot trace an owner then we will issue further details and pictures."

Police were assisted by Stroud District Council and the RSPCA to execute the warrant before arresting a 55-year-old man in connection with the case.

He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

