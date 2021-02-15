Arrest after teenage boy found with stab wounds in Bristol

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after a teenager was found with stab wounds in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police received reports of a serious assault in Ridgeway Road, Fishponds, on Friday 12 February.

When emergency services arrived at around 8pm on Friday 12 February, a 17-year-old boy with multiple stab wounds was discovered. He was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition.

A woman has now been arrested and remains in police custody.

The road was cordoned off by police. Credit: BPM Media.

A police spokesman said: "A 17-year-old male sustained a number of stab wounds at about 8pm while in the Ridgeway Road area.

"An 18-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. She remains in custody at this time.

"Enquiries are ongoing and we are continuing with additional reassurance patrols."

Police are asking any witnesses to contact them by calling 101 and giving the reference number 5221031520.

