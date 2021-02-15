Concern from Lacock residents as National Trust's half term tickets sell out

Residents in the Wiltshire village of Lacock have expressed anger at the National Trust's decision to offer tickets to Lacock Abbey grounds over half term, all of which have sold out.

The Abbey, and picturesque medieval village, have been the setting for many well-known films and television dramas. In a normal year, both attract hundreds of thousands of visitors.

The National Trust says the Abbey grounds will only be open to local people. It has instructed visitors not to enter Lacock village centre, and to observe strict one-hour time slots to maintain Covid-19 security. All the half term tickets have sold out.

Government guidance states that exercise should be undertaken locally, and travel is only permitted for essential reasons such as work or shopping for necessities.

It is unclear how many tickets have been made available but residents on social media have voiced worries that the half-term sell-out could bring an influx of day-trippers to the village itself under the guise of daily exercise.

One has described the sales as disrespectful, another as 'crazy'.

The National Trust told ITV that the safety of its staff, volunteers and the local community remain its priority, adding:

"In line with government guidance, Lacock Abbey grounds are open to a small number of pre-booked local visitors.

"The main car park is closed, with alternative arrangements being made to ensure visitors are not parking on village streets.

"We know how important it is for people to seek fresh air, space and nature but we urge visitors to stick to the rules and stay local.

"Visitors are being reminded at the point of booking to respect village residents and limit their visit to the Abbey grounds only."

