Diesel drivers could be charged 25% more to park in Bath

Drivers of higher polluting vehicles in Bath could have to pay 25% more to park on the city's streets.

Several proposals will be considered by councillors, all are designed to improve air quality.

If approved, residents and businesses will be consulted later this year.

One of the main changes outlined in the report is the proposed introduction of emissions-based parking permits for all residents' parking zones.

The proposal would see vehicles placed in a charging band based on its recorded emissions with the DVLA.

Charges for higher polluting vehicles would increase by 5% for each subsequent emissions band. Diesel vehicles would be subject to an additional 25% surcharge.

Other proposals include introducing parking charges on Sundays.

According to Councillor Joanna Wright, joint cabinet member for Transport Services, the aim is to "encourage us all to be less reliant on our cars where we can, and instead to choose to walk, cycle or use public transport".

She said: "I welcome this report and will consider it carefully, taking into account the rationale behind the proposals whilst also having full regard to the potential impacts on residents, businesses, tourism, air quality, carbon emissions and transport before reaching a final decision."

As well as moving to an emissions-based residents' parking permit scheme other proposed changes include:

A 10p an hour increase in on-street parking charges each year for the next three years

On-street parking tariffs and residents' permit operating hours to be extended to include Sundays

An increase in trade permit charges

An increase in temporary parking suspension charges

A review of medical permits - to include the introduction of digitised permits

A review of hotel and guesthouse permits - to reallocate the parking to car parks and to include the introduction of digitised permits

A review of the remaining small number of historic paper permits

Residents' parking visitor permit charges to be increased by 50p a day in year one with subsequent rises of 25p a day in years two and three

The introduction of half day paper visitor permits to support vulnerable residents unable to access the financial savings offered by digital permits

An increase in Bath Christmas Market coach parking management fees, rising by 25p on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 50p at weekends

The removal of the 10% discount for using MiPermit for residents as it disincentives the use of more sustainable forms of transport and encourages cars into the city centre

Revenue from the proposals will pay for their implementation and running costs.

