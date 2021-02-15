Elderly man rescued from River Avon

An elderly man had to be rescued from the River Avon in the Bristol area on Sunday 14 February.

Crews from Avon Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Avon after reports that the elderly man was in the river.

Firefighters from Temple Fire Station and Bath Fire Station assisted Bedminster Fire Station crews in the rescue mission.

The fire crews were also assisted by officers from Avon and Somerset Police.

The gentleman was handed over to staff from South Western Ambulance Service to receive further care.

Bedminster Fire Station tweeted saying:

"Our swiftwater rescue team rescued an elderly gentleman from the River #Avon this evening. He was then handed over to @swasFT for further care. @AFRSTemple ,@AFRSBath and @ASPolice assisted us to achieve a positive outcome. #team999 #notjustfires #swifty."

Read more: