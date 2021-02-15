Watch Alex Wood's report

Devon’s Joss Stone says she “can’t believe it” after winning ITV’s The Masked Singer.

The soul star, who grew up in Cullompton, was crowned the winner on Saturday night after weeks performing as a giant sausage.

Speaking to ITV News West Country, she said she was stunned to win the show, which was watched by more than 10 million viewers.

Joss after learning the series finale was watched by more than 10 million people.

“I can’t believe that happened,” she said. “I don’t know how that happened. Honestly, I think it’s because the audience found the sausage suit so funny.

“That’s got to be why because it wasn’t the singing. If you listen back, you’ll hear my voice going ‘eurgh, I can’t breathe’ and then my notes are all over the place - so it certainly wasn’t that, it was the suit.”

Stone admitted she agreed to do the show without fully realising what it involved.

And what perhaps makes her win even more impressive was the fact the 33-year-old was heavily pregnant while performing in costume.

“How weird is that?” Joss said.

Joss gave birth to her first child last month.

“She was in my belly when I was in the sausage, so she’s been completely part of it.”

It has been nearly 20 years since Stone first broke onto the scene with the release of her debut album, The Soul Sessions, which propelled her to international stardom.

But after winning The Masked Singer, could Stone be set for a return to the charts?

“No, I’m good,” she joked.

“I’ve got my baby, I don’t need a career. Well, obviously, I need some sort of career but I just think I’ve done a lot of things in that world and it’s been cool... but I don’t know if I need to be nurturing and massaging a career in a way that I did when I was 17.”

Read more: