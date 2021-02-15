'Spring light display' planned for Clifton Suspension Bridge

The Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol will be specially lit up this spring to, "spread a giant smile across the city".

The 'Light the Night' campaign was set up when staff from the Clifton Suspension Bridge Visitor Centre appealed for funds to support their work following a huge loss of income due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Nearly £14k has now been raised by local residents and businesses and they've all voted who to illuminate the famous bridge in blue but the exact date of the light show is being kept quiet for the time being.

The Chair of Trustees, Chris Booy, said, "Each donor who claimed a campaign reward voted for their favourite colour and blue was by far the most popular option with 35 per cent of the vote.

He continued, "lighting the bridge in colour requires specialist lighting equipment and we are delighted that the bridge will be illuminated using a colour scheme chosen by local people."

