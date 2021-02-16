Three more people have been arrested following a serious assault in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police have arrested four people in total after a teenager was found with stab wounds in Fishponds on Friday 12 February.

A 17-year-old boy sustained a number of stab wounds in the Ridgway Road area at approximately 8pm, according to police. He was taken to hospital where he continues to receive treatment and remains in a stable condition.

Police arrested an 18-year-old woman on suspicion of conspiracy to murder over the weekend. She has been released under investigation.

Police have since made a further three arrests.

On Tuesday 16 February, an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man are in police custody, having been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 16-year-old girl has also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and remains in police custody.

Police enquiries are ongoing and the force is asking witnesses to call them on 101 and give the call-hander reference number 5221031520. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

