Cornwall Council is reminding people to pick up their pet’s mess following an increase in reports of dog fouling during lockdown.

Under the Antisocial Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, it is an offence to allow a dog to foul in a public place and fail to remove the faeces.

People who don’t pick up their dog’s poo, could be issued a Fixed Penalty Notice of £100. If unpaid, a prosecution could result in a fine of up to £1,000.

Cornwall Council is teaming up with local town and parish councils and community groups to help tackle the issue.

It can pose a risk to people’s health, especially children. Councillor Rob Nolan, Portfolio Holder for Environment and Public Protection

Last year a new campaign called 'we're watching you' was set up to try and prevent dog fouling.

The campaign involved putting up signs in 'bad spots' reminding the public about their responsibility to look after the public spaces.

But Councillors are worried the messages are not being listened to.

Councillor Rob Nolan, Portfolio Holder for Environment and Public Protection, said: “It is simply unacceptable that some people chose not to pick up after their pets.

"Not only is the result unpleasant for other residents, it can pose a risk to people’s health, especially children.

“If one of our officers witnesses someone failing to clear up after their dog, or if we receive evidence from a member of the public, those responsible will be given a £100 fine.”

