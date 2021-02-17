Residents have shared their concerns over the future of Bristol's most recent Banksy installations.

The 'Achoo' artwork gives the illusion an old woman's sneeze is blowing over the houses on a steep Totterdown road.

But the image has been completely boarded up this week, leaving locals disappointed.

Credit: ITV

One nearby resident said: "I think it looks really like a bike shed.

"You can't really see it.

"Also what I liked, was you were getting little groups of families sitting on the rail and having pictures taken, and I don't think it works so well because their pictures aren't coming out at all."

Hundreds of people have visited the piece since Banksy confirmed it was one of his works.

It is not yet clear whether the boarding has been added to preserve it.

