Bristol City sack Head Coach Dean Holden

Bristol City have sacked their Head Coach Dean Holden, after he led the Robins to their sixth consecutive defeat last night.

The side lost 2-0 at home to Reading, just days after they took a 6-0 hammering from Watford which Holden himself said was "a horrible day for everyone connected".

In a Statement issued late last night, the club said that, 'a change of Head Coach is necessary' and that 'Assistant Head Coaches Paul Simpson and Keith Downing will take charge of training until further notice'.

The board also thanked Dean Holden for his service to the club, saying that 'they wish him well for the future'.

Holden took on the role a little over six months ago and, although he got off to a strong start, the Robins now sit seven points behind the playoff places.

Assistant head coaches Paul Simpson and Keith Downing will step in until a new head coach is appointed.

Read more: