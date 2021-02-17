Police are appealing for information after a man and his dog were attacked by a Staffordshire Bull Terrier in Weymouth on Monday 8 February.

A man and woman were walking their dog on the beach near to Greenhill Bowling Club when another dog, being walked by another couple, went to bite their dog on the neck.

The owners did try to stop the attack, jumping on their dog in an attempt to distract it.

The owner of the attacked dog was injured during the incident and the dog itself sustained two puncture wounds.

The Staffordshire Bull Terrier had brown or black brindle fur with a white patch on its chest and a red collar.

The female owner of the offending dog is described as white, aged in her late 30s or early 40s, approximately five feet four inches tall and of slim build with shoulder-length blonde hair. She was wearing a black coat, light blue jeans and boots.

The male owner of the dog is described as white, around six feet tall and had long brown hair that was worn in a ponytail. He was wearing a black coat with dark blue jeans and had his right ear pierced with a hoop-style earring.

Police Constable Jennie Sykes-Martin, of Dorset Police, said: “Although the owners of the Staffordshire Bull Terrier tried to intervene, this incident left the man and woman petrified for the safety of both themselves and their dog.

“As they did not leave their details, I need to identify them for my enquiries. I am keen to hear from anyone who may recognise the dog owners from the descriptions given.

“I am also appealing to anyone who was on the beach at the time and witnessed what happened to please get in touch.”

