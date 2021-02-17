Fleet of 'ghost ships' arrive in Tor Bay

Six cruise ships have anchored in Tor Bay - the biggest fleet in the bay since the coronavirus lockdown began.

Tor Bay and Babbacombe Bay have been popular spots for unused cruise ships to anchor during the pandemic, with their waters sheltered from the prevailing westerly winds.

The vessels temporarily relocated at the end of last week as the South Devon coast took a battering.

But they have returned and now Marella Explorer, Marella Explorer 2, Arcadia, Oosterdam, Zaandam and Eurodam are in Tor Bay with The Queen Victoria anchored in Babbacombe Bay.

There are also reports that Anthem of the Seas, one of the biggest cruise liners in the world, is heading for Tor Bay later this week for a routine hull inspection.

Read more: