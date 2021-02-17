Girl, 10, rescued by coastguards after impaling foot on nail at beach

Coastguards in Burnham-on-Sea were called to rescue a child who impaled her foot on a nail.

The 10-year-old stepped on a piece of driftwood and a nail pierced her shoe, embedding itself in her foot.

Her mother comforted her while a passerby dialled for help.

Coastguard officers assessed the girl's injury before ambulance teams arrived and removed the nail.

Credit: Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team

The service has issued a warning to people who visit beaches to take care:

"We get a lot of debris wash up after each tide and this shows that it only takes one unlucky step to find yourself in difficulty.

"The wound wasn't too bad and she will be back enjoying the beach in no time. Take care when walking over any items on the beach or in the sand dunes, they might hide hidden dangers such as a rusty nail like this one."

