Man blocks Bristol traffic by sitting on a toilet in the middle of the road

A bizarre video of a man sat on a toilet in the middle of a busy street in Bristol has gone viral on social media.

The video was taken in Lawrence Hill, close to the Lidl supermarket. Motorists are seen in the video having to negotiate their way around the man as he reads a paper as he sits on the loo.

The video of the man, who dressed in shorts and a T-shirt and is wearing a mask, has been shared across social media.Some have described him as a ‘legend’, saying we could all ‘do with a laugh’ at the moment while others have criticised him for compromising road safety.

