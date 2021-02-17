Mum confined to living room and sleeping in arm chair after accident

Watch Max Walsh's report

A Somerset woman says her home has become "unbearable" after a serious accident which means she is unable to go upstairs or even enter her kitchen.

Melina Cullum, who lives in Brent Knoll, has three children and was due to move to a more suitable council property earlier this year. But she was told it could not be safely adapted to meet her family's needs.

Melina said: "Since they (the council) said we cannot move and we have possibly got to stay in this house for another 12 months, that is unbearable."

Melina was seriously injured in a riding accident.

Melina suffered a serious break and dislocation in an accident with a horse more than a year ago. She had to spend three months in hospital after a number of complications and now relies on a wheelchair.

However due to the layout of her existing three-bedroom council property, she is unable to go upstairs or even enter the kitchen.

She has carers visit for one hour a day to help her cook, but Melina is effectively confined to the lounge where she sleeps in an armchair every night.

The arm chair Melina sleeps in each night.

Melina said: "My 11 year-old having to do all the laundry. It's just not right. For the last year the one thing that has just kept me going is well when we move or when mum gets to sleep in a bed again, and that has just been taken away."

Melina successfully bid on a larger council property in Brent Knoll last year which was initially accepted. But surveyors agreed installing a stairlift could not be done safely.

I think the worst part is not being able to cook for my children. Melina Cullum

Homes in Sedgemoor manages 4,000 properties owned by Sedgemoor District Council but only 60 of those have four bedrooms.

It admits there is "a significant need" for more affordable housing.

In a statement they said: “We have been working closely with Mrs Cullum to support her and her family in finding another home more suitable for their needs.

"We understand Mrs Cullum’s frustration in not finding a suitable four-bedroom home in her desired area and, as a result, have been working with other agencies to explore alternative options.

“With social housing in such high demand, we work with customers where possible to investigate ways we can adapt homes to suit individual needs, such as installing stair lifts and wet rooms. However, the safety of our customers is our absolute priority, and we can only carry out such works if they are deemed safe and viable.

“We know the current situation is very uncomfortable for Mrs Cullum and her family, and we continue to support and work closely with her to find a resolution as quickly as possible.”

Melina says she is hoping a solution can be found quickly.

