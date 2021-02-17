Police warning over Facebook scam using fake bank notes

Police in Cornwall have issued a warning to people selling items on Facebook Marketplace after thieves used fake bank notes to steal items.

Devon and Cornwall Police says two women agreed to purchase high-end electrical items, such as games consoles, by contacting sellers on the Facebook Messenger app.

Police say the pair then collected the items from the sellers and handed over an envelope filled with counterfeit currency before fleeing the scene with the goods.

Police have received five reports of people all over Cornwall, from Camelford to Penzance, being targeted by the pair and it's believed they have made off with around £2,000 worth of goods so far.

The women are described as white, both about 5ft 4ins tall.

One is believed to be in her mid-40s with blonde hair and a slim build.

The other is in her early-20s with wavy brown hair and also of slim build.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "We would ask anyone selling items privately to be wary when accepting cash from strangers.

"If you or anyone else you know has fallen foul of a scam like this, please contact police immediately."

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact police on 101 or via email on 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/011791/21.

