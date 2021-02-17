Storms have uncovered the remains of Cornish sea defences from the Second World War.

Strong winds and large waves stripped sand from the beach at Long Rock, near Penzance, revealing a stretch of blackened ironwork.

More than one hundred metal poles are scattered along the high tide line of the beach.

The uncovered defenses in Cornwall. Credit: BPM Media

Known as Admiralty Scaffolding, the poles were installed along beaches on the south coast where it was believed there was a real threat of German tanks landing between 1940 and 1941.

The Nazi plan for the invasion was known as Operation Sea Lion, and began gathering a large fleet of ships on the French coast in preparation.

the poles were installed along beaches on the south coast where it was believed there was a real threat of German tanks landing. Credit: BPM Media

After the end of the Second World War, much of the anti-tank scaffolding was removed from the beaches for scrap. But at some beaches the structures had collapsed and the poles had sunk beneath the sand.

The recent blustery weather has also further uncovered a nearby shipwreck.

A wreck believed to be the remains of the French brigantine, Jeune Hortense, has much less sand covering it than usual. Credit: BPM Media

