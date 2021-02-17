A vape shop in Weston-super-Mare town centre has been served with a prohibition notice after opening during lockdown.

The notice served to Steam Chasers in Baker Street orders it to stop opening to customers in the usual way as it is not classed as ‘essential retail’ by regulations.

Similar notices were served to two hand car-washes in the North Somerset town last month.

Officers have offered advice to the vape shop operators how they can use click and collect and still trade within the regulations.

Cllr Mike Bell, deputy leader of North Somerset Council whose portfolio includes regulatory services, said: "We all recognise that times are tough for businesses and for all of us, but the rules around which businesses can operate during the current lockdown are quite clear.

"It's disappointing when we find businesses who fail to comply with those rules. Our residents and businesses in the main have been doing what they need to do - lockdown hasn't been easy for any of us but there is no excuse for failing to follow the rules.

"Infection rates need to come down a lot more and breaches like this one where the premises are open and customers are calling put staff, customers and the wider public at increased risk. We have plenty of help and advice for businesses to assist them to apply for the various grants that are available."

Cllr Bell added: "My message to any businesses which flout the rules is clear - we will find you out and we will take appropriate action."

