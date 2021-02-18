Watch the moment Mr and Mrs Hudson are discharged from hospital

A married couple who remained side by side as they were treated for coronavirus in hospital have been clapped out of Derriford Hospital.

Elizabeth and Howard Hudson were admitted to hospital together on February 1.

They remained side by side in the hospital's 'red zone' Covid wards.

The red zone ward is for Covid patients only and all staff must wear extra PPE, including a FFP3 respirator mask, eye protection, long cuffed gloves, apron and a fluid-resistant gown.

University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust shared emotional footage of them being discharged on its Facebook page.

The trust wrote: "This is the moment Elizabeth and Howard Hudson were discharged from the Red Zone Covid Wards.

"They were admitted together with Covid-19 on 1 February 2021 and remained side by side on the ward recovering from the virus until they were discharged back to their home in Launceston."

Howard Hudson thanking the NHS staff who cared for him and his wife. Credit: University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust

In the footage captured by Becky Stuckey, the couple can be heard continuously thanking staff.

Howard stopped midway through to blow the nurses a kiss before jumping over the red zone 'barrier line' on his way back home.

Excited to head home Howard forgot to put his mask on - and his wife Elizabeth can be seen hitting him lovingly on the arm to remind him to put it on.

Listen to ITV News' coronavirus podcast

Read more: