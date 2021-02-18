A driver who drove almost up to 80mph in a residential street in Swindon has been sentenced.

Reuban Martins, aged 22 and from Volta Road in Swindon, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and using a car with a bulging tyre at Swindon Crown Court.

On Friday 12 February he was sentenced to an 18-month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work and three months curfew. He was also banned from driving for 15 months and has to pass an extended retest.

The incident happened on May 22 last year when PC Christopher White was conducting mobile patrols in an unmarked police car.

He spotted a white Mercedes C300 pass him on Queens Drive at an excessive speed.

The police officer followed the car, which veered right into Windsor Road and did not stop for oncoming vehicles.

The way Reuben Martins drove that day was dangerous and irresponsible. PC Christopher White

Despite the officer putting on his blue lights, Martins accelerated and drove at speeds of up to 79mph in the 30mph zone.He briefly stopped at the top of Windsor Road but then sped off again as the officer got out of his patrol car.

Martins was stopped by other officers in marked cars in Groundwell Road a few minutes later. Following the sentencing, PC Christopher White said: "The outcome of his speeding - more than twice the legal limit in places - could have been fatal. If he had collided with a pedestrian, cyclist, motorcyclist or other driver the consequences of his thoughtless actions would have been much worse.

"Hopefully, the sentence will allow him time to reflect on his actions so as not to make the same mistakes again."

