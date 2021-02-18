15 fire engines from Devon and Somerset as well as Avon Fire and Rescue have responded to a 'large fire' at Bridgwater and Taunton College.

Residents who live nearby are being told to keep their windows shut, while emergency crews respond to the situation.

Avon and Somerset Police says it is supporting the fire services at the scene and is urging the public to avoid the area.

All single storey sections of the 80m by 60m building at College Way are involved in the fire, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service confirmed this morning.

The service said that crews are currently 'containing the fire' and 'protecting fire spread to the other parts of the building'.

More updates to follow.

