Dozens of drink and drug-drivers arrested in police crackdown

More than 40 people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influrence of drugs or alchol during a two-week crackdown in Wiltshire.

Wiltshire Police are now urging people to be wary of the consequences of driving under the influence, after 43 people were arrested.

The force has increased proactive checks in response to community concerns of an increase in reckless behaviour by some motorists during lockdown.

Officers arrested more than 40 people suspected of drink and drug-driving between February 1 and February 14.

22 arrested on suspicion of drink-driving

21 arrested on suspicion of drug-driving

During the two-week period, the force also carried out 67 speed checks across the county. They handed out 56 traffic offence reports, two fixed penalty notices, three court summons and 106 words of advice provided.As well as stopping reckless drivers, Wiltshire Police officers seized 44 vehicles for having no insurance, as well as stopping 11 vehicles with no MOT and 13 with no tax.

Assistant Chief Constable Deb Smith said: “While the numbers are concerning, we are pleased to see the impact we are having on drink and drug driving with our approach to roads policing during lockdown.“However, we continue to see people taking unnecessary risks by using their vehicles whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs."

A little more than half of those arrested were between the ages of 18 to 30.

It is never acceptable to drive whilst impaired by alcohol or drugs. Our officers are trained to spot the signs and we will always take action when drivers are stopped over the limit. Assistant Chief Constable Deb Smith

Jerry Herbert, Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner for Wiltshire and Swindon, said: “Being convicted of drink or drug driving has a severely detrimental impact on your life, not to mention the lives you put at risk when you take to the road.

“You could be facing losing your licence or even going to prison.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is one of the fatal four reasons that increase the chances of a road traffic collision on the roads of Wiltshire ending in serious injury or worse, a fatality.

“We know more people are drinking at home and there may be a false sense of security if you are not driving home from a pub or a restaurant after a drink, but alcohol and drugs stay in the system for longer than you think and it is your responsibility to ensure you are fit to drive.

“Our message has always been very clear, there is never an excuse to drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”This proactive activity will continue across Wiltshire during the lockdown and the force encourages the public to raise their concerns.

