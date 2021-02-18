Four people due in court after illegal rave in Yate

Four people are due to appear in court after an illegal rave was held on the outskirts of Bristol.

The unauthorised music event was held in Yate last Halloween.

Avon and Somerset Police have charged four people have been with offences in connection to the event and they are due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 2 March.

They are:

Nick Swanson, 24 and of St George in Bristol, has been charged with failure to leave the land when requested and a public order offence.

Alex Rodgers, 22 and of Westward Ho! in Devon, has been charged with four counts of assaulting an emergency worker, and obstructing police.

Aaron Fragel, 23 and of Bovey Tracey in Devon, has been charged with obstructing police, failure to leave the land when requested, and a public order offence.

Amy Capel, 28 and of Waltham Forest in London, has been charged with one count of assaulting an emergency worker and one of failure to leave the land when requested.

