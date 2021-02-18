A fundraising campaign has been launched to create a permanent memorial to the lives of two gay men who were brutally attacked in a Plymouth park more than 25 years ago.

Terry Sweet and Bernard Hawken were the victims of a homophobic attack in 1995. Now the city's MP has joined forces with a local Pride group to commemorate what happened and look to the future.

The plan is to raise £500 for a plaque on a bench near where the attack happened, and to plant a willow tree in memory of Terry and Bernard's lives.

The attack came to be seen as a watershed moment for the city's LGBT community. Credit: ITV News

Alan Butler, from Pride in Plymouth, said: "It's such a difficult story for us to tell as part of our LGBT heritage in the city, there's always the fear that you're either not doing enough or talking about it too much. It's a real balance.

"For a very long time after the incident it was a very sensitive issue, and still is for a lot of people. But as time has gone on people would say 'Wouldn't it be nice to have some sort of memorial?' And this year it felt like this is the time, let's see what we can do."

In the early hours of November 7, 1995, Terry Sweet and Bernard Hawken were violently assaulted and tortured in Plymouth's Central Park.

Terry, who was 64 years old, died at the scene, and 54-year-old Bernard died many years later as a result of his injuries.

In the days following the attack, vile homophobic graffiti was scrawled at the scene, threatening further violence against the LGBT community.

It left young gay men fearing for their safety, but in time it came to be seen as a watershed moment.

Vile homophobic graffiti was left at the scene of the attacks. Credit: Plymouth Live

Plymouth Sutton and Devonport MP Luke Pollard, the city's first openly gay MP, said: "I think it's important that we remember not only the real moments of success in terms of equality legislation, but also those rather tragic, horrific moments that brought the community together and were catalysts for change.

"I hope that in this corner of Central Park there will be a fitting memorial to them that we can use as a space for remembrance but also reflection."

If the appeal breaks its £500 target, the extra money could be spent on an educational programme to address hate towards LGBT+ people in the city.

Luke Pollard posted a picture of himself and his partner on Valentine's Day. Credit: Luke Pollard/Twitter

It is a cause close to Luke Pollard's heart - just this week he made headlines for receiving a torrent of homophobic abuse when he posted a picture of him and his boyfriend on Valentine's Day.

"We've made enormous strides in recent years in terms of LGBT+ equality, the laws are nearly all in place, we need to make sure there are educational programmes and safe spaces for people to be able to be themselves in our city," he added.

To donate to the appeal, click here.