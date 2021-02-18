A Swindon man who hijacked a lorry at gunpoint before firing his weapon at police has been sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison.

The incident in a Swindon housing estate saw a primary school put into lockdown and ended in 59-year-old Howard Jones being shot in the leg by police.

A watchdog probe this month cleared the officers of any wrongdoing, saying they acted proportionately and in line with official guidance.

Firearms officers were rushed to Rivermead Industrial Estate amid reports a lorry had been hijacked at gunpoint from a nearby factory on 16 June last year.

Officers chased the driver - Jones - half a mile to to Ridge Green, where he shot an unarmed officer in the face.

After Jones raised his weapon, another officer fired a single shot which struck Jones in the thigh.

Jones' weapon later turned out to be a gas-powered air pistol.

After being taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol by paramedics, Jones went on to assault another police officer.

Jones, of Stratton Road, Swindon, was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison at Swindon Crown Court on Thursday 18 February.

He pleaded guilty to a string of offences, including blackmail, possession of an imitation firearm, robbery and assaults on two police officers. He also admitted false imprisonment and breach of bail.

Forensic officers at the scene on June 16. Credit: PA

Detective Inspector Joe Saunders told ITV News West Country it was "abhorrent" that the police had to open fire on Jones that night.

He added: "I'm just really pleased that the context of what's happened is now out there.

"I can understand the concern from the community about such an incident like this.

He went on to praise the firearms officers involved for their "restraint" and "professionalism" in handling the incident and thanked detectives who worked on the case.

