Bridgwater and Taunton College fire - man arrested on suspicion of arson
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire caused "significant damage" at Bridgwater and Taunton College.
Avon and Somerset Police arrested a man in the early ton the morning of Friday February 19.
Emergency services were called to the inferno at 3.30am on Thursday 18 February, which later engulfed motorsport and motorcycle workshops.
The fire was eventually extinguished just before midday after fire crews tackled flames that rose to 30 feet in places.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue investigations determined the cause of the fire was suspicious.
In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police said: "We’re appealing for witnesses and any dash cam or CCTV footage which could help our investigation into an arson at Bridgwater College which has caused significant damage.
"Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue tackled the blaze and fire examiners established the cause was suspicious.
"A man was arrested on suspicion of arson in the early hours of Friday 19 February and remains in police custody at the time of writing.
"Enquiries continue and anyone with information which could help is asked to call 101 quoting reference 5221035404."
