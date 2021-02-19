The number of Covid patients being treated in West Country hospitals has dropped below 1,000 for the first time in two months.

The latest figures available, show there were 966 Covid patients in the region's hospitals as of Tuesday 16 February.

This means there has been a 47 per cent decrease during the past fortnight, and hospital cases are at the lowest level since December 13.

North Bristol NHS Trust hospitals was treating 50 fewer people for coronavirus than it was in the previous week - a 40 per cent decrease.

The number of Covid-19 patients in Somerset NHS Foundation Trust hospitals fell from 92 to 44 – a 52 per cent decrease.

Across the Devon Partnership Trust, there have been no Covid patients for five consecutive days while there were also no Covid patients at North Devon Healtchare NHS Trust hospitals.

Public Health England has commented on the recent decline in admissions, saying the high vaccination uptake in our region is partly attributable for the drop in patients.

As of February 18, a little more than 35 per cent of adults have had their first dose of the vaccine across the South West, with 99 per cent of over-70s in Somerset having had the jab.

Health bosses have told ITV West Country the number of Covid patients admitted to hospital is still high and staff remain under pressure to cope with the influx.

However, they acknowledge the downward trend in admissions is encouraging.

Number of Covid patients in hospital as of February 16:

North Devon Healthcare NHS Trust: 0 (100% decrease from February 9)

Devon Partnership NHS Trust: 0 (100% decrease from February 9)

Somerset NHS Foundation Trust: 44 (52% decrease from February 9)

North Bristol NHS Trust: 76 (40% decrease from February 9)

Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust: 53 (38% decrease from February 9)

Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust: 28 (38% decrease from February 9)

Exeter Nightingale: 34 (37% decrease from February 9)

Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust: 4 (33% decrease from February 9)

University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust: 42 (32% decrease from February 9)

Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust: 23 (30% decrease from February 9)

Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust: 29 (29% decrease from February 9)

Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust: 60 (29% decrease from February 9)

Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust: 68 (27% decrease from February 9)

University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust: 139 (24% decrease from February 9)

Yeovil District Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: 17 (19% decrease from February 9)

Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust: 9 (18% decrease from February 9)

Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust: 52 (15% decrease from February 9)

Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust: 57 (11% decrease from February 9)

Listen to ITV News' coronavirus podcast

Read more: