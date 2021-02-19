Police launch murder probe in Plymouth after elderly man found dead

Police in Plymouth have launched a murder investigation after an elderly man was found dead.

Officers were called to a house in Shelley Way, St Budeaux, at 9.55pm and a man in his 70s was confirmed dead in the early hours of Friday 19 February.

A 50-year-old man from Plymouth has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A cordon has been set up at the scene and Devon and Cornwall Police said officers will stay in the area to carry out enquires throughout the day.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CR/012894/21.