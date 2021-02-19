Police are urgently searching for 89 year old Christopher Brookes who has gone missing from his home address in Falmouth.

Christopher went for his daily evening walk at 6:30pm on Thursday 18 February but failed to return home.

He is described as a white male with white beard and moustache.

He is of slight build and wearing a blue beanie hat, dark blue or black puffa jacket with a green fleece underneath.

He has blue trousers and brown shoes.

Devon and Cornwall Police say anybody who has seen Christopher in the last 24 hours should call 999, quoting Log 998 180221.

Read more: