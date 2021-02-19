The RSPCA is appealing for information after puppy was found dead in a pet carrier on the side of a road in Wiltshire.

The puppy was discovered by a member of the public on Edington Road in Steeple Ashton at around 2.30pm on Monday 15 February.

RSPCA Inspector Steph Daly said: “It’s not clear when she was dumped in the area or how long she may have been dead but we’d be keen to hear from anyone who may know where she has come from.

He added: "We fear she may have been alive when she was dumped as the pet carrier had feces inside it when she was found, suggesting she sadly died while trapped in the carrier."

It’s shocking to think she was simply discarded like rubbish and left to die at the roadside. Steph Daly, RSPCA Inspector

The charity believes the puppy could've been a Jack Russell Cross, aged around six weeks old, but they have not been able to confirm this officially.

They are asking anyone with information to contact their appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

