People living in renovated vans in Bristol say they are not causing any harm after local residents complained about their presence.

Dave Turton travelled America and Australia in a van and now he's made this one his permanent residence on a Bristol road.

It's good life affirming experience where you really have to think about where things come from, you don't just turn on the tap - you have to think have I got enough water to last? Have I got enough gas to heat? Dave Turton

Clifton Down is a hugely popular destination with those taking their daily lockdown exercise, but it's also increased in popularity with those seeking an alternative lifestyle.

Accusations of anti-social behaviour are strongly disputed by those living here who say they're in talks with Bristol City Council over potential moves to official temporary sites.

Mayor Marvin Rees has written to around a hundred residents insisting the area is not and will not become a permanent campsite area. Further restricted parking or closing the road have been discussed, but no agreement seems imminent.

Two teachers are said to live amongst the group occupying one of the roads in the park.

Sascha also lives there at the moment, and when she's not being furloughed she is a community worker in Bristol.

She says not being overlooked by houses makes this the ideal location.

I do worry if a day will come where we're not allowed to park here because the current situation here is a really beautiful community and I don't think there's any issue here, so it would be really sad if we were to be moved on. Sascha

Not all within the community fit the template you might associate with van dwellers.

79-year-old Cameron is one of several pensioners living minimally, having sold a large house in Kent to travel the length and breath of Britain and Europe.

Rather than feel exposed to covid, he feels protected from it.

You can self-isolate in the vans. We're all very careful about how we speak to each other, how we interact with other people, so I know I feel very safe. Cameron MacSween

The people who spoke to ITV News say they're living in vans by choice, but feel circumstances brought on by Covid may force others to take a similar, but less willing route, as them.

