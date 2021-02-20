A Cornwall police officer has been jailed for 10 months after taking part in a sex act with a crime victim in a toilet at Launceston police station.

Devon and Cornwall Police officer, PC Chris Wilson, pleaded guilty to the offence of misconduct in public office at Exeter Crown Court in November.

He will serve five months in prison with a further five months on licence.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police, Steve Parker, said Wilson's case was a "rare" example of an officer failing to meet the force's high standards and has moved to reassure the public that "the vast majority of police officers will always do their utmost to protect the communities they serve."

He said: "A police officer has a privileged role in being responsible for the safeguarding of vulnerable people.

"All police officers are expected to abide by the Code of Ethics and ensure the highest standards of ethical behaviour, this has evidently not been the case on this occasion.

"The actions of PC Wilson were wholly inappropriate and illegal – he will now face the consequences of that."

