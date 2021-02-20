Huge fire at farm near Taunton destroys 300 tonnes of equipment

A large barn fire, which broke out late on Friday 19 February, is now under control.

The barn, at a farm in Creech St Michael, contained 300 tonnes of hay and farm equipment, all of which were all destroyed by the fire.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Taunton, Bridgwater and Wellington to tackle the blaze.

It's the second fire in just as many days to hit Somerset after Bridgwater and Taunton College went up in flames during the early hours of the morning on Thursday.

Police are urging local residents to stay away from the scene as coronavirus restrictions remain in place.

