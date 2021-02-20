Murder investigation underway after body pulled from Penzance reservoir

A murder investigation is underway after a man's body was recovered from a reservoir near Penzance.

The man, who was in his 30s, was pronounced dead on Thursday afternoon after being pulled from Drift Reservoir.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 4pm after members of the public spotted a body in the water.

Police say the man was found to have sustained a suspected stab wound to his chest. Enquiries are being carried out in Cornwall and Warwickshire.

A 50-year-old man with links to Cornwall has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Inspector Steve Hambly, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “We’re in the early stages of our investigation to establish the circumstances that led to the death of this man.

“Scene guards remain in place at locations in St Ives and Penzance whilst officers continue enquiries, and these are expected to remain in place over the weekend.

“I’m keen to hear from any members of the public who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area of Drift Reservoir through the period between Monday 15 February and Thursday 18 February.

“Anyone with any information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 686 18/02/21.”

