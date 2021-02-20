Protesters unveil banners to highlight Bristol's 'toxic air crisis'

Protesters in Bristol have unveiled banners outside their homes calling for more to be done to reduce the city's air pollution.

The Our Air, Our City campaign says the Bristol is in the middle of "a toxic air crisis".

Residents in some of the most polluted parts of the city, where air pollution regularly exceeds the legal limit, hoisted home-made banners as part of the demonstration.

It was co-ordinated by a coalition of community, health, and climate action groups which complied with coronavirus guidelines.

Bristol City Council recently revealed its latest plans for a Clean Air Zone which is expected to be introduced in October.

But campaigners say the plans do not go far enough.

Alice Tatton-Brown, coordinator of the OAOC campaign, said, “We welcome the council’s announcement and hope that, this time, we will see concrete action on the air pollution in our city in the time-frame promised. But ‘legally compliant air’ is not the same as healthy air.

“We hope that the council’s announcement is just the beginning of urgent and substantial action on Bristol’s toxic air crisis."

