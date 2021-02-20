The coronavirus case rate in the South West is continuing to fall, with almost all parts of the region seeing infection rates below the national average.

The latest coronavirus case figures from the Government show a fall in cases across the region.

Bristol is now the only part of the South West to have a rolling case rate higher than the national average.

The news comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to set out his "roadmap" out of lockdown for the UK.

Summer holidays and the reopening of pubs are two hot topics surrounded by speculation, while a return to schools for some youngsters is just weeks away.

Across the UK, the case rate is 131.8 per 100,000 people. In the South West, it is currently sitting at 99.4 per 100,000 as of Friday 19 February,

Bristol has the highest rolling case rate in the South West - at 160.6 per 100,000 people - but cases are continuing to fall in the city.

The fall is positive news, as more people have been tested in the city due to a "surge testing" programme rolled out to tackle the new Bristol mutation of the virus.

The surge testing programme will end on Sunday 21 February, with the city's health bosses saying they are "confident" the outbreak is improving.

South West rolling case rate per 100,000 people

Bristol: 160.6

South Gloucestershire: 144.9

Wiltshire: 121.8

Dorset: 92.2

Somerset: 90.7

North Somerset: 89.7

Gloucestershire: 76.9 rolling rate

Bath and North East Somerset: 75.5

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly: 58.4

Devon: 48.7

