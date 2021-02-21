Critical incident declared following house fire in Exeter

A critical incident has been declared following a house fire in Exeter in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to the property on Clayton Road in Exeter just after 5:30am.

Police say the occupants are currently in hospital in "a critical condition".

An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the fire which has now been extinguished.

Several localised road closures remain in place including at Bonhay Road and Tudor Road. There is also a cordon in place at Tavistock Road.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police on 101 quoting log 140 for the 21 February.

