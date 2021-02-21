Fire crews have reported that 'not all persons were accounted for' as they tackled a fire at farm buildings in Stretcholt near Bridgwater.

Avon and Somerset Police are investigating and sent a helicopter in the early hours of Sunday 21 February. The update from Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service at 3.34am also said that a specialist ambulance response team was also sent.

Crews from around Somerset tackled the fire, with farm buildings, a stable and accommodation affected.

Fire crews from around Somerset were sent to Stretcholt to help deal with the incident Credit: Burnham-on-Sea Fire Station

Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service were called just before 1am on Sunday 21 February.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation and no animals are reported to have been involved in the fire.

The fire is the third large blaze in Somerset in the last seven days, following fires at Bridgwater & Taunton College and at another farm in Taunton.

We will update this page as more information becomes available.

Read more: